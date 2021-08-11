Special Weather Statement issued for Barron, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 04:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Barron; Polk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Barron and east central Polk Counties through 900 AM CDT At 816 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles east of Luck, or 29 miles southwest of Spooner, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Cumberland around 835 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Haugen. This includes U.S. Highway 53 between mile markers 146 and 152. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH