Paso Robles, CA

Main Street Association in favor of closing all parklets Nov. 1

By News Staff
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 8 days ago
–The Board of Directors of the Paso Robles Main Street Association announced this week that it is in favor of closing all parklets as of Nov. 1, 2021, as stated by the City of Paso. It is understood that the parklets were a temporary response due to an emergency situation.

The board is not against having parklets. That said, if future plans arise to re-establish parklets, the board would like to review said plans to insure that the parklets are equitable and beneficial for all downtown Paso Robles businesses.

Sent by the Paso Robles Main Street Board of Directors.

