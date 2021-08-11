Rochester native and 16-year-old American Idol contestant performed National Anthem for Watkins Glen race

A 16-year-old American Idol contestant sang the National Anthem for the Go Bowling at the Glen event on Sunday.

Brianna Collichio, from Rochester, was born with a rare fatal heart disease. Her mother said the medication to save her life is $23,000 a month.

Brianna was able to make it to the top 160 out of 160,000 competitors in American Idol, despite her condition.

Collichio also suffers from cystic fibrosis and says it’s a miracle she can sing the way she does with how it affects her lungs.

After her sister posted a video on TikTok of her singing and it went viral, she auditioned for the competition.

The night before the audition she collapsed and needed surgery, making her unable to attend the audition.

Her sister posted another video while they were at the hospital and got fans to ban together and ask American Idol to give her another chance, and they did.

She then went to Hollywood.

Collichio will go on tour this December with Sal Valentinetti from America’s Got Talent and in January will perform the National Anthem for the Jets game.

