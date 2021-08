Tuesday was a landmark day — and not because Lionel Messi headed to Paris or Mountain Dew said it would be rolling out spiked versions. And no, we’re not talking about Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ topping a billion views on YouTube, either. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would resign, and on the fiscal front, the Senate finally passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill — and immediately turned to an even bigger spending plan. Here’s what you need to know.