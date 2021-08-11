Cancel
Paso Robles, CA

Crazy Woman Cellars opens tasting room in downtown Paso Robles

–Crazy Woman Cellars, a tasting room offering wine from westside Paso Robles grapes, and the “brave, often misunderstood women who changed history,” opened in Downtown Paso Robles on July 31.

The eclectic tasting room, located at 1244 Pine Street, Suite 106A, features portraits painted by artist Florence Lee, including Rosa Parks, Ayn Rand, and Gloria Steinem. Locals and area visitors enjoy tastings and wine by the glass.

Owner/winemaker Chris Bennett.

The wine tasting menu includes: viognier, grenache blanc, rosé, “Brooklyn ‘37” (grenache/merlot blend), cabernet sauvignon, and syrah. The winery will donate a portion of profits to local nonprofits that focus on giving back to women and causes related to women.

Crazy Woman Cellars is open Friday & Saturday 12-6 and Sunday & Monday 12-5. Reservations are available online at crazywomancellars.com and walk-ins are welcome.

