It was reported to Lower Windsor Township Police on August 15, 2021, that there has been vandalism in the area of Old Farm Lane near Barcroft Rd and East Prospect Road. A tire on a vehicle was damaged and various neighbors report that someone has been trespassing on their properties in the overnight hours. If residents see subjects out at night that are suspicious they should call 911 immediately and try to maintain visual contact from inside their homes so they are safe. For those that have cameras, please keep an eye out for anything suspicious and report it to the LWTPD right away. Feel free to register your cameras through our camera registry as well.