The remnants of once Tropical Storm Fred will move away from the Susquehanna Valley overnight and rain and thunderstorms will end. It'll be muggy in the 70s. Look for more typical late summer weather with temperatures in the 80s and high humidity, plus each after noon some pop up showers and storms will be around right through the weekend. While we don't see any extreme heat or rain, we look for the warm and humid weather to continue for most of next week. There is a sign that a cool front could bring more organized storms later in the week, followed by some relief for the humidity.