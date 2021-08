Greetings from ... well, I'm somewhere out in the middle of the country, humming Willie Nelson's "On the Road Again" with a smile on my face. Yeah, I missed this last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic cut off one-on-one access to players and coaches and rendered the annual training camp tour a pointless exercise. But while the vaccine and testing requirements and Kinexon tracers at each camp make it clear that things aren't all the way "back to normal," I was able to get back on the road this summer and visit a few NFL teams.