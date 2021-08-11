Early morning fire at Town House East in Manlius

MANLIUS — At approximately 5:08 a.m. reports came in to emergency responders of a fire in Manlius at the Town House East apartment complex on West Pleasant Street.

Responders from multiple fire departments including Manlius, East Syracuse Mattydale, Fayetteville, KIrkville, Jamesville, DeWitt and Cazenovia responded to the call.

At this time, according to Manlius police, there are no injuries.

The apartment where the fire started was unoccupied according to police.

Reports at this time indicate approximately 15 apartments have been seriously damaged.