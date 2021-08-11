Manchester City extends the improved John Stones stay at the Etihad

Cards on the table: I think the Premier League would be more fun next season if Harry Kane stayed at Tottenham Hotspur. I understand why he wants to leave, of course. A time comes for every superstar player on a second-tier team to run his index finger along an empty shelf, hold up his fingertip to examine the dust, and say, “You know what would improve the ambience here in my Trophy Cave? Not being utterly devoid of trophies.” Kane is 28; that’s an age when a player naturally starts to think about what he hopes to accomplish in his remaining playing time. And like the rest of us, Kane has noticed that winning major competitions is Manchester City’s second-favorite thing to do as a club (just behind buying 5,000 players for $69 million each) and Tottenham’s 437th-favorite thing (just behind putting the siren emoji on a tweet announcing a revised kickoff time against Watford).