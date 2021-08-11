Cancel
Premier League

Manchester City extends the improved John Stones stay at the Etihad

By Ashley Anthony
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImprove your game and we will extend your stay. The tale for John Stones, showing it was the smartest move to make leaving Everton back in 2016 for a fee of £47.5m to join Pep’s project at Manchester City. Since then, it has been all about silverware for Stones but...

Premier League

Harry Kane Loses Whether He Stays at Tottenham or Joins Manchester City

Cards on the table: I think the Premier League would be more fun next season if Harry Kane stayed at Tottenham Hotspur. I understand why he wants to leave, of course. A time comes for every superstar player on a second-tier team to run his index finger along an empty shelf, hold up his fingertip to examine the dust, and say, “You know what would improve the ambience here in my Trophy Cave? Not being utterly devoid of trophies.” Kane is 28; that’s an age when a player naturally starts to think about what he hopes to accomplish in his remaining playing time. And like the rest of us, Kane has noticed that winning major competitions is Manchester City’s second-favorite thing to do as a club (just behind buying 5,000 players for $69 million each) and Tottenham’s 437th-favorite thing (just behind putting the siren emoji on a tweet announcing a revised kickoff time against Watford).
Premier League
FanSided

Manchester City enter transfer race for Serie A hotshot

According to TGR RAI Toscana reporter Sara Meini, Manchester City are interested in signing Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. Dusan Vlahovic, 21, enjoyed a breakout last season with Fiorentina, scoring an eye-catching 21 goals in Serie A. The Serbian international, who only turned 21 midway through the 2020/21 season, is also on the radar of Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur, as per Sara Meini.
Premier League

Man City set to hand new contracts to John Stones & Phil Foden

Manchester City are keen to tie up new long-term contracts for both John Stones and Phil Foden in the near future. City's primary focus of the past few weeks has been tying up a deal for midfielder Jack Grealish, who joined the club earlier this week from Aston Villa for a fee of £100m - a Premier League record and a record for an English player.
Premier League

Declan Rice accepts he will be staying at West Ham this season due to club's £90million valuation but he is set to spark a transfer scramble in a year's time with Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City having been linked with the midfielder

England midfielder Declan Rice has accepted he will be staying at West Ham this season after their £90 million transfer valuation blocked a move to a Champions League club. Rice, still only 22, believes an extra 12 months under David Moyes at the London Stadium will not be detrimental to his career given he will gain his first experience of European club football.
Premier League

Manchester City Season Preview

After seeing Liverpool take the title the season before, perennial favorites Manchester City had plenty to prove in 2020/2021, and the results were rather stunning. By the time the season had reached its halfway point around the Festive Period, the Citizens were already pacing the league table and looking a good bet at a title shot. And yet, it was at this stage that Manchester City turned it up to "eleven", going through a remarkable run of nearly three months where they simply won every game - league play, domestic cup, Champions League...it did not matter. With twenty-one straight wins across all competitions, they set an England club record. Several more records were set simultaneously involving their away results, which included a 23-game unbeaten run. By the time the streak ended in March, the title was well-decided.
Soccer

Phil Foden 'set for another month sidelined with foot injury' in fresh blow to Man City playmaker... but Pep Guardiola prepares to bolster side with returns of Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker and John Stones today

Manchester City will have to learn to live without Phil Foden for a while longer with the playmaker reportedly set for another month out injured. Foden, 21, missed England's Euro 2020 final at Wembley against Italy due to a disruptive foot injury. It appears he is still getting to grips...
Premier League

Manchester City Women Fixture Changes

Manchester City Women have had four of their matches in the new WSL season changed for TV coverage. The BBC and Sky will be showing WSL fixtures throughout the season for the first time and the blues have seen them have four of their matches altered for coverage. City’s opening...
Premier League

Nuno Espirito Santo set to hold talks with Harry Kane on Monday as he looks to convince the Tottenham talisman to stay at the club despite interest from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City

Nuno Espirito Santo plans to hold talks with Harry Kane on Monday after the want-away striker finally returned to the club on Saturday. After an extended post-Euros break to the Bahamas and Florida, preventing him reporting as expected last Monday, Kane is now in isolation further delaying his involvement in Nuno's plans.
Premier League

Stones signs new five-year contract with Manchester City

The England international has agreed a contract extension with the Premier League champions after winning back his place under Pep Guardiola. Manchester City defender John Stones has signed a new five-year contract which will keep him at the club until 2026. The 27-year-old's current deal was set to expire at...
Premier League
CityXtra

"There Is No Better Place To Do That!” - John Stones Discusses Man City Goals Following New Long-Term Contract

Stones, aged 27, joined the Blues from Everton in August 2016 and has gone on to make 168 appearances and win 10 pieces of silverware, including three Premier League titles. The Englishman, who has recently re-found his form as he had an outstanding 2020/21 campaign for both club and country, has spoken of his happiness at remaining at the Etihad Stadium for a further five-years, as Manchester City announced a new long-term contract on Tuesday morning.
Premier League
CityXtra

John Stones Signs Fresh Five-Year Deal at Man City

The 27-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2020/21 campaign for the Premier League champions, as he forged a formidable partnership alongside Rúben Dias at the heart of defence. Just over a year on from being linked with an exit, Stones, who was entering the final year of his contract at City, has very and truly cemented his spot in the starting XI after a season filled with imperious defensive displays that proved to be the bedrock of Pep Guardiola's side during the previous campaign.
Premier League

John Stones: The Barnsley Beckenbauer

2020/21 Premier League Champions. UEFA Champions League finalist. Euro 2020 finalist. What better way to reward a season like that with a new contract, keeping him at the Etihad until 2026?. It has not been all smooth sailing for John Stones, however. This article takes a look at his journey...
Premier League

Manchester City Update: Stones, Sterling And Laporte News

There’s been a fair few rumours at Manchester City in the last 24 hours. Following the unveiling of midfielder Jack Grealish, the blues have been rumoured to be pursuing striker Harry Kane from Spurs, a possible swap deal involving Aymeric Laporte and possible contract talks with Raheem Sterling. We start...
Premier League

Manchester City set to begin talks with Phil Foden and Ederson over long-term contract extensions after champions tie down John Stones to new deal... and club chiefs remain keen to sit down with Raheem Sterling to thrash out England star's future

Manchester City will press ahead with a fresh round of contract renewals after John Stones committed to a new five-year deal on Tuesday. Stones continued his stunning revival with the Premier League champions — after he battled to win back a place in Pep Guardiola’s team — by agreeing terms worth up to £250,000 a week until 2026.

