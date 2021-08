Last month, Joe Biden was pretty clear about what he thought of Facebook’s approach to COVID-19 misinformation. The social media giant, he said, is “killing people”—a declaration he walked back slightly after the company protested, telling CNN that while he “meant precisely” what he said about the platform allowing “bad information” to take root, the company itself isn’t directly causing mass death. “My hope is that Facebook, instead of taking it personally … that they would do something about the misinformation, the outrageous misinformation about the vaccine,” Biden said at the White House. “That’s what I meant.”