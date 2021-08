Spencer Dinwiddie, according to a source, didn’t find the Knicks an appealing fit. The Knicks knew young point guard Cameron Payne, Paul’s backup, wasn’t budging from Phoenix. The Cavaliers wanted too many assets for Collin Sexton, who is soon up for a contract extension. Lonzo Ball, the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft? The Knicks were intrigued in March but after stronger consideration, they backed off, wanting a ready-made veteran point guard. The Knicks let him go to the Bulls without a fuss, according to a source. Indeed, the Knicks’ choice of Kemba Walker was as unexpected as it was delightful to their giddy fan base.