Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Erie, Huron, Lorain by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 09:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Erie; Huron; Lorain The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Huron County in north central Ohio Erie County in north central Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 1015 AM EDT. * At 913 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Northern Milan, or near Norwalk, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Lorain, Elyria, Sandusky, Norwalk, Western Vermilion, Vermilion, Strongsville, North Ridgeville, Avon Lake, Amherst, Grafton, Northern Milan, Milan, Wakeman, Avon, Sheffield Lake, Olmsted Falls, Eaton, Oberlin and Sheffield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Strongsville, OH
County
Huron County, OH
City
Oberlin, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Wakeman, OH
City
Vermilion, OH
City
Grafton, OH
City
Lorain, OH
City
Elyria, OH
City
Norwalk, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Olmsted Falls, OH
City
Sheffield Lake, OH
City
Sandusky, OH
County
Erie County, OH
County
Lorain County, OH
City
Avon Lake, OH
City
North Ridgeville, OH
City
Huron, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
CNN

Police respond to bomb threat near US Capitol

US Capitol Police "still working" on bomb threat investigation. From CNN's Whitney Wild, Lauren Fox and Daniella Diaz. Police are "still working" on the bomb threat investigation near the US Capitol, according to a tweet. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a news briefing earlier that officials continue to...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Accuser at R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial resumes testimony

NEW YORK (AP) — A key accuser at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial returned to the witness stand on Thursday, saying he often videotaped their sexual encounters and demanded she dress like a Girl Scout during a relationship that began when she was a minor. Jerhonda Pace resumed her testimony...
Posted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Hurricane Grace makes landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Grace made landfall early Thursday morning just south of Tulum, Mexico. The Category 1 hurricane brought dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region. Power lines and tree branches were knocked down in Playa del Carmen – just north of Grace's center – and Quintana Roo...
Posted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy