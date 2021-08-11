Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Erie, Huron, Lorain by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 09:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Erie; Huron; Lorain The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Huron County in north central Ohio Erie County in north central Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 1015 AM EDT. * At 913 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Northern Milan, or near Norwalk, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Lorain, Elyria, Sandusky, Norwalk, Western Vermilion, Vermilion, Strongsville, North Ridgeville, Avon Lake, Amherst, Grafton, Northern Milan, Milan, Wakeman, Avon, Sheffield Lake, Olmsted Falls, Eaton, Oberlin and Sheffield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH