Severe Weather Statement issued for Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 07:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ROCK ISLAND...WHITESIDE...HENRY AND BUREAU COUNTIES At 813 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Garden Plain to near Altona, moving east at 45 mph. An area of strong winds will continue behind the storms, with an extended period of near 60 mph winds expected to last up to 2 hours. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Prophetstown around 820 AM CDT. Morrison and Lyndon around 825 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Kewanee, Coleta, Emerson, Rock Falls, Sterling, Sheffield, Buda and Wyanet. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH