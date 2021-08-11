Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Island County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rock Island by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 05:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 12:24:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rock Island A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ROCK ISLAND...WHITESIDE...HENRY AND BUREAU COUNTIES At 813 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Garden Plain to near Altona, moving east at 45 mph. An area of strong winds will continue behind the storms, with an extended period of near 60 mph winds expected to last up to 2 hours. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Prophetstown around 820 AM CDT. Morrison and Lyndon around 825 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Kewanee, Coleta, Emerson, Rock Falls, Sterling, Sheffield, Buda and Wyanet. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buda, IL
City
Rock Falls, IL
City
Prophetstown, IL
City
Kewanee, IL
County
Rock Island County, IL
City
Altona, IL
City
Rock Island, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Wind Gust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
CNN

Police respond to bomb threat near US Capitol

US Capitol Police "still working" on bomb threat investigation. From CNN's Whitney Wild, Lauren Fox and Daniella Diaz. Police are "still working" on the bomb threat investigation near the US Capitol, according to a tweet. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a news briefing earlier that officials continue to...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Accuser at R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial resumes testimony

NEW YORK (AP) — A key accuser at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial returned to the witness stand on Thursday, saying he often videotaped their sexual encounters and demanded she dress like a Girl Scout during a relationship that began when she was a minor. Jerhonda Pace resumed her testimony...
Posted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Hurricane Grace makes landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Grace made landfall early Thursday morning just south of Tulum, Mexico. The Category 1 hurricane brought dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region. Power lines and tree branches were knocked down in Playa del Carmen – just north of Grace's center – and Quintana Roo...
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy