Chenango County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Otsego by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chenango; Madison; Northern Oneida; Onondaga; Otsego; Southern Oneida Scattered thunderstorms will impact portions of Oneida, northwestern Otsego, Madison, northeastern Onondaga and northeastern Chenango Counties through 1015 AM EDT At 910 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered thunderstorms in north central New York. The scattered thunderstorms will move through Onondaga, Oneida, Madison and northern Chenango Counties between 915 am and 1015 am EDT. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Syracuse, Utica, Clay, Rome, Cicero, De Witt, Sullivan, Oneida, Kirkland and Lenox. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 90 between 31 and 38. New York Interstate 81 near 16A, and between 17 and 31. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

