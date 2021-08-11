Cancel
Huron County, OH

Severe Weather Statement issued for Huron by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 09:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RICHLAND...HURON...EASTERN SENECA AND NORTHERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 912 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Green Springs to near Bloomville to Upper Sandusky, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Norwalk, Shelby, Willard, New London, Plymouth, Wakeman, New Washington, Bloomville, Chatfield, Greenwich, Monroeville, Attica, Benton, North Fairfield, Republic, Tiro, Flat Rock, Oceola and Sulpher Springs. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

