Laurinburg, NC

Wanted: The gift of life

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 8 days ago
Every summer, vacations often keep blood donors from giving and the larger numbers of travelers increases accidents and the need for blood.

But the summer of 2021 has another ingredient to the equation: COVID-19 — which, on the one hand, has kept donors from giving for a number of reasons, but also the loosening of restrictions related to the pandemic have increased the number of travelers..

“On top of the toll extreme weather events take on the lives of millions, disasters can cause blood drive closures or prevent donors from being able to give safely,” a Red Cross release reads in part.

A handful of Scotland County organizations are hoping to put a dent into the summertime blood shortages this month.

The Live Like Madison organization will hold its monthly blood drive on Tuesday at St. Luke United Methodist Church from 12:30 to 6 p.m.

On Aug. 31, Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, located at 601 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eligible donors can help ensure blood is readily available by making an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

People who come to donate throughout the month of August will get a free four-month special offer to Apple Music by email. The offer is good for new subscribers only. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.

Other upcoming blood drives in Scotland County this year include:

— Sept. 2 at Laurinburg Masonic Lodge No. 305 A.F.&A.M., 445 Atkinson St. in Laurinburg, 2 to 6:30 p.m.

— Sept. 8 at Lowe’s Home Improvements in Laurinburg, 1 to 6 p.m.

— Sept. 14 at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, 600 W. Church St. in Laurinburg, noon to 4:30 p.m.

— Oct. 14 by Live Like Madison at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, 12:30 to 6 p.m.

— Nov. 12 at Scotland Early College High School, 615 Covington St. in Laurinburg, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

— Dec. 21 by Live Like Madison at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Volunteers also needed

The American Red Cross also needs volunteers to help on the ground in the event of a severe storm or a hurricane.

“There have already been several named storms this year and experts report we could see 10 or more storms with winds reaching hurricane strength,” said Barry Porter, regional CEO for the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina. “It’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide disaster relief at a moment’s notice. Please train now to be a Red Cross volunteer and help if the need arises.”

According to the Red Cross press release, volunteers are needed to support disaster shelters, according to the Red Cross. Volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters.

And there is a need for volunteers who can work in disaster shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure, such as registered nurse and licensed practical nurse/licensed vocational nurse, according to the Red Cross. Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. Associate and supervisory level opportunities are available.

“After most disasters this year, the Red Cross plans to open group shelters. However, in some communities, hotels may be more appropriate if the risk of COVID-19, including the delta variant, is particularly high. The Red Cross will also continue many of the safety precautions implemented in 2020, including masks, health screenings, enhanced cleaning procedures and encouraging social distancing,” the Red Cross release stated.

Another volunteer opportunity is as a member of a Local Disaster Action Team. These teams provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly home fires, ensuring that disaster victims have access to resources for basic necessities such as food, shelter and clothing.

The American Red Cross Eastern North Carolina Region provided immediate emergency assistance this past year to 5,162 people after 1,326 home fires and other disasters, according to the Red Cross.

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to contact an area office at [email protected]

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

