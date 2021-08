(St. Paul, MN) -- State education officials say the safety of Minnesota students and staff is the number-one priority heading into the new school year. Education Commissioner Heather Mueller says "we are going to really look at ways we are going to be able to continue to partner with our colleagues at the Department of Health to make sure that we are aware of everything that is transpiring as it pertains to the Delta variant and its possible impact on schools." Mueller says she's also in regular contact with school administrators and board members about being proactive to prevent the spread of COVID in the state's schools. She says the state will support local school leaders as they make recommendations for their communities.