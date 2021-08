Russia has reacted with ostentatious calm to the fall of Afghanistan into the hands of the Taliban and, formally, seems to embrace the idea that this organization can be tame, although for now it is still classified as a terrorist in Moscow as well. “Russia is not afraid that Afghanistan will become a terrorist Islamic state, but it will not rush to recognize the Taliban,” President Vladimir Putin’s special representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told the Echo of Moscow on Monday. Which, your country is not concerned about the proximity of Afghanistan to Pakistan, where there are atomic weapons. As if that were not enough, the Taliban have begun to guard the perimeter of the Russian Embassy in Kabul and guarantee that “not a hair will fall from the head of the Russian diplomats.”