Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

A single-car crash killed 1 person in Hickory Hill (Memphis, TN)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQQ0U_0bONb00100
A single-car crash killed 1 person in Hickory Hill (Memphis, TN)

On Tuesday, one man lost his life following a single-car crash in Hickory Hill.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the fatal incident took place on Tuesday in the early evening hours near the intersection of Scottsdale and Hickory Hill. As per the reports, the driver of the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when his car hit a pole.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A single-car crash killed 1 person in Hickory Hill

August 11, 2021

Comments / 0

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hickory Hill, TN
Memphis, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Memphis Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Sparks, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicles crash killed 1 person and injured another near Greg Street and Hulda Way in Sparks (Sparks, NV)

A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of one person and caused injuries to another near Greg Street and Hulda Way. As per the initial information, the incident involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck took place just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, near Sparks Blvd. The preliminary reports showed that the driver of the Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on E. Greg Street towards Hulda Way.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

A hit-and-run accident killed 30-year-old Charnell Goldsmith (Las Vegas, NV)

On Wednesday, 30-year-old Charnell Goldsmith riding a Razor scooter lost his life following a hit-and-run accident in the northeast valley at about 2 a.m. The Nevada Highway Patrol actively responded to the crash on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard, close to Beesley Drive, southwest of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The preliminary reports revealed that the vehicle fatally hit the person on the scooter and drove away from the scene in an unknown direction without helping the victim.
Wilson County, TNPosted by
Nationwide Report

A fiery single-vehicle crash injured 1 person in Wilson County (Wilson County, TN)

A fiery single-vehicle crash injured 1 person in Wilson County (Wilson County, TN) One person suffered injuries after a fiery solo-vehicle crash in Wilson County. The authorities said that one person was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center following the accident. The incident was reported to the officers at about 4:36 p.m. On arrival, responding officials found one vehicle on the side of the road near woods.
Marina, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A rear-end crash killed a woman on Blanco Road and Davis Road (Marina, CA)

A rear-end crash killed a woman on Blanco Road and Davis Road (Marina, CA) On Monday morning, a woman lost her life in a rear-end crash on Blanco Road and Davis Road. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident happened on eastbound Blanco Road, west of Davis Road at around 6:15 a.m. The preliminary reports suggested that the incident took place when a 2021 Dodge Ram 5500 stopped. The driver had a turn signal on to turn into an agricultural field.
Posted by
Nationwide Report

26-year-old Dylan Braden died, Jess Goforth and Tammy Harrell injured in a crash after tree fell on I-75 (Knoxville, TN)

26-year-old Dylan Braden died, Jess Goforth and Tammy Harrell injured in a crash after tree fell on I-75 (Knoxville, TN) On Sunday night, 26-year-old Dylan Braden, a resident of Lake City, lost his life while 33-year-old Jess Goforth, a resident of Charlotte, and 61-year-old Tammy Harrell, from Clinton, suffered injuries after a crash on Interstate 75 in North Knox County where a tree had fallen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy