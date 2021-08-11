A single-car crash killed 1 person in Hickory Hill (Memphis, TN)

On Tuesday, one man lost his life following a single-car crash in Hickory Hill.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the fatal incident took place on Tuesday in the early evening hours near the intersection of Scottsdale and Hickory Hill. As per the reports, the driver of the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when his car hit a pole.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A single-car crash killed 1 person in Hickory Hill

August 11, 2021