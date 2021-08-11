Cancel
Celebrities

Christina Applegate Has Been Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

By Olivia Di Pede
fame10.com
 8 days ago

Christina Applegate has revealed that she’s been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The 49-year-old actress took to Twitter recently to share the news. “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS,” she began. “It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I...

Christina Applegate
#Multiple Sclerosis#Breast Cancer
Celebritieswctcam.com

Selma Blair Reveals She’s In Remission From Multiple Sclerosis

Selma Blair says that thanks to a stem cell transplant, she’s in remission from multiple sclerosis The 49-year-old actress was diagnosed in 2018 with the disease. Per Yahoo! News, Blair told a Television Critics Association panel yesterday (August 16), “My prognosis is great. I’m in remission.”. The Cruel Intentions actress...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Selma Blair told to ‘plan for dying’ amid MS treatment

Selma Blair was told to “make plans for dying” amid her battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). The ‘Cruel Intentions’ actress was diagnosed with the degenerative condition in 2018 and in 2019, she underwent a stem cell transplant, which was a risky procedure because she had to stop taking her medication, undergo chemotherapy and isolate in hospital for weeks after the treatment.
CelebritiesWLFI.com

Selma Blair says humor helps her cope with health struggles

Selma Blair has in recent years faced some serious health struggles, but she says she's met these moments with a dose of humor. The actress, speaking to reporters during the Television Critics Association virtual press tour on Monday, emphasized the importance of lightness in managing her multiple sclerosis. "I always...
Celebritieshartfordcitynewstimes.com

ShowBiz Minute: Blair, 'Shang-Chi,' McLean

Selma Blair says she's in remission from multiple sclerosis; "Shang-Chi" stars celebrate premiere as bright light for Asian representation; Don McLean honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Aug. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Tracie Wagaman: Love After Lockup Star's Cause of Death Revealed

Last month, we reported the tragic news of Tracie Wagaman's passing. The Love After Lockup star was just 41 years old. She had given birth to a baby girl just one week before her death. Tracie's struggles with addiction were documented on LAL, and they were at the root of...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Melissa Joan Hart Has COVID and Struggles to Breathe

Melissa Joan Hart is pleading with her fans to get vaccinated and also take COVID precautions. In a new Instagram video the 45-year-old actress reveals that she is battling COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, and that she is struggling to breathe. Read on to learn about the actress' battle against COVID-19 and what she hopes others can learn from her experience. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Little People, Big World’ Fans Confused: ‘What’s Happening To Tori?’

For a while, Tori Roloff has been a favorite of Little People, Big World fans. Many of them liked her for her personality and how she acted compared to the rest of the Roloff family. They simply feel that she’s more likable than other LPBW stars. Fans have their own reasons for disliking some of Matt or Amy Roloff’s actions. Some aren’t fans of Jeremy or Audrey Roloff for one reason or another too.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Rumors: Finn’s Birth Father Revealed?

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and rumors tease that John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) birth father might be a man named Lance (Adam Huss). Longtime viewers of The Bold and The Beautiful will recall that Lance is the man who Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) killed by bees, knowing he had an allergy. Finn could look like a child of Lance and Sheila.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Welcome Their 2nd Child

Another TLC tyke! Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik’s second child arrived on Monday, August 16, at 9:08 p.m. ET, Us Weekly exclusively confirms. “Wow! And just like that, we’re a family of four! It’s so surreal!” the duo tell Us. “We are so excited to bring Babyboten home and see Shai being the best big brother! Babyboten wanted to come into this world earlier than expected and on his own terms. He was a C-section baby, weighing a whopping 5 pounds, 7 ounces, and [measuring] 19 inches tall. We are so excited for this new chapter as a family of four!”
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘LPBW’: Pregnant Isabel Roloff Admits She’s In Recovery

For LPBW fans who don’t know, Isabel and Jacob Roloff are expecting their first baby. They will welcome their son to the world in December and seem to be very excited to meet him. They haven’t revealed his name to fans yet, but they do have a name picked out that they say was “meant to be.” Fans think they might choose a nature name or that the baby’s name will honor Isabel’s late mother or brother.
Family Relationshipspurewow.com

Jessica Simpson’s Daughters Are Mini Versions of Their Mom in New Family Pic

Jessica Simpson and her brood are showing support for one of their own. The group recently attended a baseball game for Simpson's son Ace Knute. On Tuesday, the 41-year-old shared a sweet snap from the outing featuring herself and her other two children getting ready to cheer on the 8-year-old. “Watchin’ Ace pitch wearin’ paisleys and grubbin’ on pineapple pops #MAXIDREW #BIRDIEMAE,” she captioned a post on her personal Instagram account.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Selma Blair in Remission After Stem Cell Transplant and Chemotherapy

The 'Cruel Intentions' actress is grateful for the people who have taken 'great care' of her during her medical treatment following her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis. AceShowbiz - Actress Selma Blair has been given a boost in her fight with multiple sclerosis, telling fans and followers she's in remission following a stem cell transplant.
Celebritiesmediavillage.com

"Introducing, Selma Blair" on discovery+ Shines a Spotlight On Her Brave Battle with MS

Three years ago, actress Selma Blair received the devastating news that she was suffering from MS (multiple sclerosis), an autoimmune disease that can cause impaired coordination and/or loss of vision, along with pain and fatigue. MS damages nerve insulation which can progress to neurologic issues and effect motor skills. Blair made the brave decision to go public with her diagnosis when her motor skills began to deteriorate, thwarting any speculation that she was under the influence of anything other than a serious illness. During her treatment, which included chemotherapy and a revolutionary stem cell procedure, Blair made another brave decision – to let cameras document everything. The result, Introducing, Selma Blair, a documentary that will debut this fall on discovery+, is a no-holds-barred exploration of acceptance, resilience, at times despair, and a woman questioning her mortality along with everything she knew about life and the fight to keep it.
TV & Videosfame10.com

Mayim Bialik Responds To Jeopardy! Casting Controversy

Mayim Bialik has opened up about this week’s double Jeopardy! controversy. The backlash began when LeVar Burton fans were upset that he wasn’t called on to replace Alex Trebek to host Jeopardy!. The show’s producers instead tapped Mike Richards to host daily syndicated episodes and Bialik to fill in for primetime and spin-off specials.
Celebritiesfame10.com

Grey’s Anatomy’s Kelly McCreary Is Expecting Her First Child

Grey’s Anatomy‘s Kelly McCreary is expecting her first child!. The actress, known for her role as Dr. Maggie Pearce on the long-running medical drama, is expecting her first child with her husband Pete Chatmon. The couple revealed the exciting news to PEOPLE and shared photos of her positive test alongside the couple pointing to her “hot mama” necklace.

