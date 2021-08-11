Christina Applegate Has Been Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Three years ago, actress Selma Blair received the devastating news that she was suffering from MS (multiple sclerosis), an autoimmune disease that can cause impaired coordination and/or loss of vision, along with pain and fatigue. MS damages nerve insulation which can progress to neurologic issues and effect motor skills. Blair made the brave decision to go public with her diagnosis when her motor skills began to deteriorate, thwarting any speculation that she was under the influence of anything other than a serious illness. During her treatment, which included chemotherapy and a revolutionary stem cell procedure, Blair made another brave decision – to let cameras document everything. The result, Introducing, Selma Blair, a documentary that will debut this fall on discovery+, is a no-holds-barred exploration of acceptance, resilience, at times despair, and a woman questioning her mortality along with everything she knew about life and the fight to keep it.