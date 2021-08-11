Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24

By Zarrin Ahmed
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBP3H_0bONaTNE00
Cyclist Olivia Podmore of New Zealand is seen during the women's sprint event at the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane, Australia, on December 14, 2019. File Photo by Dan Peled/EPA-EFE

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore of New Zealand, who participated at the 2016 Summer Games in Brazil but was not chosen to go to Tokyo this year, has been found dead, authorities said. She was 24.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee announced Podmore's death. NBC News reported that authorities said she was found at a home in Waikato on Monday.

Podmore competed in multiple events at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, including the team sprint and the women's keirin. She and teammate Natasha Hansen finished ninth in the team sprint and did not advance past the qualification round. Podmore crashed in the keirin and finished 25th.

Podmore also represented New Zealand at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and was New Zealand's keirin champion in 2017.

Authorities did not disclose the cause of her death, but New Zealand organizers said they were "deeply saddened" by the news.

"Olivia represented New Zealand with honor and pride at both the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games," the committee said in a statement.

"She was a valued team member and her loss will be felt across the New Zealand sporting community."

New Zealand rower Eric Murray, who won gold in Rio and London in 2012, said that he'd been with Podmore on Monday and that she'd made posts on social media talking about the pressures of being an elite athlete.

"I wish she had said something," he said, according to Yahoo Sports. "We have lost a sister, a friend and a fighter who lost that will of fight inside of her.

"I was the last person to see her alive. If you had seen her in the last 72 hours, you wouldn't have thought this could happen."

Awareness for the mental health of athletes became a major topic at the Tokyo Olympics after U.S. gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from multiple events citing her mental well-being. Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open and Wimbledon this year for similar reasons.

Podmore qualified to participate in Tokyo, but she was not selected by the New Zealand Olympic Committee.

"We are providing well-being support for members of her team and the wider team as we return home from Tokyo," the committee added.

Tokyo Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony

Comments / 3

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
165K+
Followers
38K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Podmore
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympian#2016 Summer Olympics#Nbc News#Yahoo Sports#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
New Zealand
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
Posted by
Rebecca Cukier

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Criticized For Upside-Down Splits Photo

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is facing backlash as photos of her delivering a flawless upside-down split gain comments. The 31-year-old Russian-born star, who retired aged 22 back in 2012, has been topping up her Instagram influencer income, with a recent post seeing the 2008 all-around champion promote prescription-grade medication.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paralympian “Disgusted” After Being Told Her Sprint Uniform Was “Too Revealing”

A Paralympic athlete said she is “disgusted” after being told her sprint outfit was “too revealing.”. Olivia Breen, who represents Great Britain in the Paralympics, said she was “disgusted” after recent comments made to her during a competition. According to a report from ESPN, an England Athletics official told her that her sprint uniform was “inappropriate” and “too revealing” at the England Championships this weekend.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Michael Phelps Married a Miss USA Contestant & Had 3 Kids

Michael Phelps won the most Olympic medals in the history of everything. While he’s rightfully known for his hardware, there’s another side to Michael. Phelps may have broken countless records, but he’s had his heart likely broken too many times to count. The heartthrob with gills has been switching lanes...
GymnasticsPosted by
FanBuzz

Gabby Douglas Made Olympic History, But Where is She Now?

The “Fierce Five” won the hearts of America as easily as they won the gold medal. Jordyn Wieber, Mckayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross and Gabby Douglas brought the gold back to the United States after 16 long years. Naturally, the gymnasts became stars. In particular, Gabby Douglas became an...
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

Simone Biles visits Texans practice to see boyfriend Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles had been back in Houston from the Tokyo Olympics less than 24 hours, but she already was at Texans training camp to see her boyfriend Jonathan Owens in action. Biles, who landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport at about 4 p.m. Thursday, watched Texans practice from a VIP section in the back of the end zone Friday morning.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Woman sent ‘I regret breaking up with you’ message to ex after he won medal at the Tokyo Olympics

A woman has joked that she has been rethinking her love life after seeing her ex succeed at the Tokyo Olympics.New Zealander Hayden Wilde won the bronze medal in the men’s individual triathlon event in Tokyo. And in doing so, he left his former school girlfriend thinking about what could have been.It's bronze for Hayden Wilde in the men's #Triathlon!#NZL @WorldTriathlon @TheNZTeam pic.twitter.com/etroc1JHBn— Olympics (@Olympics) July 25, 2021Speaking to 1News, the unnamed woman, who was found by pure coincidence by reporters at a fan event, said: “I went to primary school with him and he’s grown so much and...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics: McKayla Maroney says she was forced to compete on a broken foot by abuser Larry Nassar

McKayla Maroney has criticised Team USA and USA Gymnastics following years of abuse by Larry Nassar – the former Team USA doctor now in prison for sexual abuse. “When I was under ‘your care’ in Tokyo competing for Team USA at 15, and my parents weren’t allowed to stay in my hotel or see me in person,” Ms Maroney tweeted at USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee on Sunday, concerning what took place at the 2011 World Championship in Japan. “When I was all alone, naked, with Larry Nassar on top of me for 50 minutes...
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
Soccerthespun.com

Throwback: Megan Rapinoe Poses For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

The United States women’s national team got back on track at the Summer Olympics, taking down New Zealand, 6-1, in the group stage. While Megan Rapinoe didn’t score on of the six goals, she provided a key assist to Lindsey Horan before the break. The Americans will look to finish the group stage with a win against Australia on Tuesday.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Hoda Kotb praised by fans in wake of challenging health update

Hoda Kotb has been praised by fans for becoming the biggest Team USA fangirl despite battling jetlag following her return to the US. The TODAY host took to Instagram on Thursday night to share that she couldn't sleep, and that the bonus was that she was "so happy" to watch Jordan Windle take his first dive in the 10m men's event.
Tennisgoodhousekeeping.com

The Real Reason Serena Williams Isn't Playing at the Tokyo Olympics

After a year-long wait, Team U.S.A. will finally have its chance to compete in the delayed Summer Olympics held in Tokyo this month. But if you're searching the opening ceremony for one of the world's best tennis players, you won't see her. All-time great Serena Williams is unfortunately sitting out this year's games for several reasons.

Comments / 3

Community Policy