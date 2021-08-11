Cancel
Hair Care

How to Protect and Restore Every Hair Type Before and After Swimming

By Audrey Noble
marthastewart.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a sad truth: Whatever your type, texture, or length, swimming will damage your strands. The good news is there's no reason why that has to stop you from taking dip; there are plenty of simple ways to protect your hair before a day spent in the pool or ocean. To help you understand how to enjoy a season of swimming and great hair, we spoke with celebrity hairstylist Vernon Francois and Bumble and bumble colorist Dana Yurick. Their best advice? Take a two-pronged approach and act proactively and reactively. Discover their pre- and post-swimming hair care tips, which are universal for all types and textures, they say, below.

