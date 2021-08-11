Cancel
Oregon lawmakers prepare to draw new congressional, legislative districts

By Hillary Borrud
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
Elections have consequences, as the saying goes. Yet the decisions Oregon lawmakers are preparing to make over the next six weeks will have deeper ripple effects than most races. New electoral maps that Oregon lawmakers plan to draw in August and September will determine how Oregon voters pick their state...

