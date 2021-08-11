High school football previews: Eastern, City, Western, Central leagues

Tajon Evans (33) will be a dangerous player for Mira Mesa this season. (Thom Vollenweider)

With high school football season beginning Aug. 19, the Union-Tribune is previewing each of the leagues. Today, the City Conference:

EASTERN LEAGUE

CANYON HILLS

Last year: 2-2

Coach: Brandon Harris, 1st year

Division: III

Key players: Aiden Arce (WR-DB), Aaron Arce (WR-DB), Aiden Adams (QB-DB), Boston Runnels (LB-TE), Walter Green (DB-WR), Tyler Fogg (DE-LB), Andrew Delcessare (OL-DL), Santino Sgambelluri (OL-DL).

Scouting report: Formerly Serra High, the program features a new name, new nickname (Rattlers) and new head coach. A late hire, Harris didn’t meet his team in person until 15 days before the season opener against El Capitan. “I like the kids and think they’re gravitating to what I want,” said Harris, who comes to San Diego from Arizona. Harris said his offense will feature multiple sets, as will the defense. His early impressions of Adams, his QB, are positive. Said Harris, “He’s assertive, he’s vocal, he’s a leader, he wants to win.”

CHRISTIAN

Last year: 3-2

Coach: Danny Mitchell, 2nd year

Division: II

Key players: J.C. Gustin (WR-DB), Hunter Provience (TE-DE), Jake Davila (QB), Joey Merritt (WR-CB), Isaiah Givens (WR-DB), Trent Yeagley (OL), William Larson (OL-DL), Aaron Sheblowski (LB), Chris Akridge (Ath.).

Scouting report: The Patriots have won 10 section championships, earning the reputation as an offensive juggernaut. That should continue under the 32-year-old Mitchell, the starting QB on Christian’s 2006 title team. Mitchell, the longtime offensive coordinator at Bishop’s, likens Gustin to Mozes Mooney, who set the section record for every major receiving category at Bishop’s. The 6-foot-6 Provience is drawing attention from Stanford. Said Mitchell, “He’s the most elite player on the field.” Akridge is Mr. Do It All. “He just pops people,” said Mitchell. Sheblowski is a team captain. There are 87 players in the varsity-JV program, the most in years.

MIRA MESA

Last year: 2-4

Coach: Chris Thompson, 4th year

Division: II

Key players: Alex Zappia (QB), Makei Thompson (CB-RB), Xavier Thomas (RB-LB), Tajon Evans (WR-CB), Denon Fagan (DB-WR), Chris Brown (WR), Katrell Walker (TE-DE), Samson Leasau (OL-DL), Aiden Gore (OL-DL), Micah Vanta (LB).

Scouting report: Thompson, a Mira Mesa alum, doesn’t mince words about his expectations. “I feel like we should be in the finals, playing for a championship.” The Marauders return the entire offensive line, feature 2 physical tight ends and are loaded at the skill positions. Thomas and Makei Thompson comprise a thunder-and-lightning running back combo. Chris Thompson has coached more than 25 years, has sent 11 players to the NFL and of Evans he said, “He’s got the best short-area quickness I’ve ever coached.” Vanta anchors the defense and will be moved around, from the edge to the middle.

POINT LOMA

Last year: 0-1

Coach: Joel Allen, 2nd year

Division: II

Key players: Chase Lowary (RB-LB), Anthony Young (LB-RB), Gerry Solares (C-DT), Noah Tuberville (RB-DB), Drake Cobb (WR-LB), Cayden Nantkes (TE-LB), Jake Auva’a (RB-LB).

Scouting report: Last season was cut short when the Pointers just didn’t have the numbers to compete. Allen won 3 section titles and a state crown in his 11-year run at Bishop’s. The Knights featured a spread attack during the end of his tenure, but the Point Loma talent lends itself to the Wing-T. Lowary will be counted on heavily as a fullback and middle linebacker. There’s balance on offense, so multiple players will see the ball with Tuberville likely earning the most touches. Young and Solares anchor the defense. Pointers have moved from the rugged Western League, which makes the schedule kinder.

SCRIPPS RANCH

Last year: 3-2

Coach: Marlon Gardinera, 5th year

Division: II

Key players: Jax Leatherwood (QB), Conor Lawlor (WR), Nijah Richards (CB-Slot), Jalen Shaw (RB-CB), Ruben Garcia (G-DT), Kyan Lincoln (G-DT), Dylan Stoney (LB), Thomas Rohrer (K), Trevor Granucci (G).

Scouting report: The Falcons lost four three-year starters off a program that went 21-7 the last 3 seasons, but weep not for Gardinera. The team is talented, starting with the 6-foot-6 Leatherwood, a junior. Said Gardinera, “The kid has no fear, no reservation.” Leatherwood also has a lot of talent around him, starting with Lawlor, a 6-2 receiver with hops and 4.5 speed. Gardinera says Richards is the fastest player he’s ever seen. Shaw will get the bulk of the carries. The secondary is loaded. The question mark is the front seven on defense.

WESTERN LEAGUE

CATHEDRAL CATHOLIC

Last year: 5-0

Coach: Sean Doyle, 26th year

Division: I

Key players: Charlie Mirer (QB), Lucky Sutton (RB), Rex Haynes (WR-DB), Darian Whaley (RB), Louie Lauifi-Tufaga (G), Preston Lauifi-Tufaga (G), Jaxson Moi (DL), Tanoai Letuli (LB), Harmon Savaiinaea (LB).

Scouting report: Dons ran the table in the spring, outscoring opponents 223-14. Mirer (son of NFL QB Rick Mirer) goes 6-6 and boasts a cannon, moving ground-oriented Doyle to say, “You might see us throwing the ball a little bit more.” Haynes (son of Hall of Fame CB Michael Haynes) is 6-4 and gets deep. Sutton (6-2, 200) is a load at RB. It’s a typical Cathedral O-line: big and physical. Tons of talent on D, led by Moi (Cal commit) and outside linebackers Letuli and Savaiinaea. “We’re talented,” said Doyle, “but talent doesn’t win every time. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

LA JOLLA

Last year: 5-0

Coach: Tyler Roach, 5th year

Division: II

Key players: Jackson Stratton (QB), Danny Molestina (OT-NT), Juan Juarez (OL-NT), Makai Smith (Athlete), Frankie Castronovo (DB), Anthony Hall (LB), Spence Carswell (CB-WR-K), Colin Levinson (LB-RB), Mason Powers (Ath.).

Scouting report: Stratton has started since the final game of his freshman season, 21 straight games. The 6-4 Washington commit is extremely accurate and has added more athleticism. Scoring won’t be an issue with the versatile Smith (slot and running back) supplying big-play skills. Levinson replaces four-year starter Max Smith at FB-MLB. The question mark is on defense where only 2 starters return. Vikings’ reward for going to the 2019 state championship game, then 5-0 in spring is jump to big-boy Western League. “It’s a sign of where our program is” said Roach. “It’s obviously a challenge but we’re not going to shy away.”

LINCOLN

Last year: 5-1

Coach: David Dunn, 11th year

Division: I

Key players: Roderick Robinson (RB-LB), Jalil Tucker (CB-WR), Jahlil Florence (CB), D.J. Peavy (LB), Jalen Daniels (QB), Kendall Williams (OT-DT), Elmo Barnes (OT-DT), Josiah Cox (S), Nathan Acevedo (WR), Chris Fewell (LB-RB).

Scouting report: If Hornets get solid play from both lines, look out. The offense averaged 38 points in spring, and that was before Daniels, a highly recruited QB, transferred from Arizona. Robinson goes 6-1, 225 with 4.65 speed. Daniels will spread the ball to a bevy of fleet, talented pass catchers. On defense, Tucker and Florence, nicknamed Tuck and Flo, both have more than 20 college offers and are lockdown corners. At 6-3, 275 with good feet, Williams has committed to Nevada. Fewell and Peavy are talented ’backers. Cathedral showdown looms last week of regular season.

MADISON

Last year: 2-3

Coach: Rick Jackson, 18th year

Division: I

Key players: Jonah Rodriguez (OT), Sean Webb (DB-WR), Berrot Rankin (LB-S), Reggie Johnson (QB), James Tivao (RB-LB), Tyson Bryant (RB), Najon Gillespie (OL-DL), Martell Hughes (FS), Cody Kamfonik (OL-DL), Jonathon Robles (OL-DL).

Scouting report: Madison lost to Cathedral and Lincoln by a combined 103-0 in the spring. One factor: the roster featured 5 freshmen and 10 sophomores. “When you have to play only league games and have such a young team, that’s a tall task,” said Jackson. The junior class is loaded. Rodriguez, a junior, goes 6-4, 270 and has multiple offers, including Arizona. Warhawks have history of producing outstanding backs and Bryant may be another one. “Great vision and great burst,” said Jackson. As usual, there’s loads of talent at the skill positions.

ST. AUGUSTINE

Last year: 2-2

Coach: Joe Kremer, 4th year

Division: I

Key players: Gracen Halton (DE), Justin Stearns (LB), Ayo Shotomide (WR-CB), Misa Sandoval (OT), Luke Bolin (OT), Jake Bolin (LB), Isaiah Pressley (RB), Dominic Gross (DB), Justin Johnson (WR), Kyle Herburger (QB).

Scouting report: Saints’ 2-2 spring ended a streak of 20 straight winning seasons. But expect Kremer’s crew to return to its winning ways. The defense will be blitz heavy and pressuring, as usual. Halton makes QBs uncomfortable and has committed to Oregon. Stearns is a San Jose State commit. The offense will shift to an RPO (run-pass option) look with Kremer wanting to pass more. Pressley, who will do the bulk of the ground work, is the half brother of former Saints great Elijah Preston, one of the section’s top all-time rushers. A junior, Sandoval goes 6-6, 330. Herburger boasts a big arm.

CITY LEAGUE

CORONADO

Last year: 3-2

Coach: Kurt Hines, 5th year

Division: IV

Key players: Hudson Herber (QB), Zane Delcore (RB-LB), Asa Valdivia (C-DL), Donny Couts (OL-LB), Elias Valdivia (Ath.), Graham Bower (Ath.), Finley Alexander (WR-LB), Saxton Sylvester (OL-DL).

Scouting report: With 3 straight winning seasons, Hines is building a winning culture for the Islanders. “I absolutely love our team,” he said. “They’re starting to lead themselves.” Delcore was the Central League defensive player of the year in the spring. Elias Valdivia had an 84-yard yard interception return for a TD. His brother, Asa, the top lineman, is a returning captain. Offense should be balanced, piloted by Herber, a sophomore. Delcore leads a deep running back crop. Out of spread, Bower will be the go-to pass catcher. The unselfish Couts played WR last year, but moves to the O-line.

MORSE

Last year: 1-3

Coach: Tracy McNair, 13th year

Division: II

Key players: Johnny Mosti (QB), Logan Ramirez (DB), Alex Sola (LB), Damarion Wright (RB), Jeremiah Sokomi (LB), Hector Nambo (LB), Jalen Futialo (OL), Ahmed Althaim (OL), Jamari Jordan (RB).

Scouting report: The Tigers churn out talented running backs and Wright, a junior, is the latest. His father, Dwayne, played in the NFL. At 6-feet, 205, Damarion Wright packs a wallop, plus offers separation speed. In Mosti, McNair has a QB who can wing it, moving Tigers to offer some spread offense. The strength of the defense is at linebacker where Sola, Sokomi and Nambo run sideline to sideline. Sokomi is a leader, who’ll also play fullback. “Has a great football IQ,” said McNair. Futialo (6-2, 280) is the best lineman. He starts at center. Said McNair, “He’s just a bruiser.”

PATRICK HENRY

Last year: 3-1

Coach: J.T. O’Sullivan, 3rd year

Division: IV

Key players: Jaydin Cook (DB-WR), Omar Hammond (DB-WR), Makai Elliott (DE-TE), Jonny Nelson (DB-WR), Hassan Noureddine Jr. (LB-TE), Jeremiah Symington (DB-WR), Kory Symington (DT-OT).

Scouting report: Patriots averaged 38.8 and 37.3 points the past 2 seasons and there’s lots of talent at the at pass-catching positions. But barely 2 weeks before the season opener, O’Sullivan, a former NFL QB, couldn’t identify his starting quarterback. “It’s a constant development,” he said. Know this: whoever’s winging the football will be protected on the left side where the 6-3, 285-pound Kory Symington lines up. The junior class is loaded, led by Noureddine, a tackling machine. O’Sullivan is creative. Patriots never punt and onside kickoff after every score.

SAN DIEGO

Last year: 1-2

Coach: Charles James, 7th year

Division: II

Key players: Ezekiel Battle (CB-RB), Calvin Berkeley (LB-TE), Kai Kluth (K), Chris Martinez (CB-WR), Tristian McElray (DL-OL), Elias Rocha (LB-OL), Damien Whitfield (S-RB), Jaden Green (QB).

Scouting report: Prior to the spring season, the Cavers went 30-7 the previous 3 years, including the 2018 state championship team. With only 27 players in the program, it could be a rebuilding year. The Cavers will run the Wing-T, directed by the athletic Green. Whitfield and Battle are talented in the secondary. McElray is only a sophomore but potentially the best lineman James has coached at San Diego. He’s 5-9, 260, can do the splits and a backflip. “It’s going to be a struggle at first, but they’re good kids and work hard,” said James. “I’ll take that any day.”

UNIVERSITY CITY

Last year: 1-3

Coach: Paul Lawrence, 1st year

Division: IV

Key players: Samuel Cooper IV (QB), Cayden Dawson (TE-DE), Ikaika Bell (WR-DB), LaDainian Lawrence (RB-LB), Jose Sanchez (OT), Thomas Jones (RB), Manny Flores (G), Garrett King (LB-S), Troy Granfors (WR-DB).

Scouting report: Cooper transfers in from Lincoln and should lead an offense that will put points on the board out of the spread. There are good targets in Bell, Granfors and Dawson. Dawson stands 6-5 and will makes QBs uncomfortable at DE. Lawrence is the best two-way player. Centurions gave up 48.7 points in 2019. “I heard the horror stories,” said Lawrence, a longtime Point Loma assistant. But the 4-2-5 D is looking good. “They’re swarming to the ball,” said Lawrence. Sanchez (6-6, 260) has offer from Idaho. Granfors is younger brother of former UC star Casey Granfors (UC Davis).

CENTRAL LEAGUE

CLAIREMONT

Last year: Did not play

Coach: Desmond Rose, 3rd year

Division: V

Key players: Ezekiel Robledo (OT-DT), Bobby Flint (G-LB), Luke Landerer (RB), Oscar Bernal (S), Jackson Merrifield (QB), Christopher Wilson (FB-DL).

Scouting report: The Chieftains are looking for their first winning season since 2008. The program did have 5 five-win seasons in that span. While Clairemont didn’t play a varsity schedule in the spring, Rose fielded a JV team and now there are 40 players in the program, the most in his tenure. Landerer is a rugby player, so there’s no questioning his toughness. The offense operates out of the Wing-T, with the 5-8, 210-pound Wilson getting lots of touches. “That’s a big boy right there,” said Rose. Then there’s Bernal, a 125-pound safety. “He comes up and hits people,” said Rose. “He has no fear.”

CRAWFORD

Last year: 3-2

Coach: Matt Marquez, 3rd year

Division: V

Key players: Hamadi Sharif (RB-DB), Tut Puoch (WR-DB), Gavin Nguyen (QB), Edwin Aguilar (OL-DL), Mohamed Mohamed (DL-TE), Abu Zimbo (WR-DB), Jordan Harris (OL-DL).

Scouting report: A Crawford alum, Marquez thinks the 5-6, 160-pound Sharif could be a 2,000-yard rusher. “He’s the kind of guy who breaks tackles in a phone booth,” said Marquez. There’s size up front, with five 300-pounders in the program. “I called Riddell and asked for bigger helmets and jerseys,” said Marquez. The 6-3 Puoch can get deep. He had four catches for 137 yards in the spring, three for TDs. There are only three seniors on the roster. Zimbo is versatile at safety. He can cover or step into the box and stop the running game.

HOOVER

Last year: 0-4

Coach: Will Gray, 2nd year

Division: V

Key players: Kenny Spence (QB-DB), Perfect Land (RB-LB), Jaiden Johnson (WR-DB), SirDarius Autry (Slot-DB), Jevon Vaughner (OL-DL), Leo Morales (OL-DL), DeShawn Davis (LB-WR).

Scouting report: Four weeks ago, Cardinals had 13 kids participating in early morning conditioning. Then Gray held football day, giving away T-shirts, plus granola bars, water and pizza. Now the numbers are up to 57. “Give kids free food and they’ll show up,” Gray quipped. Cardinals are 6-48 last six seasons but there’s promise. Spence is a dual threat QB who had 4 interceptions in spring at safety. Autry (5-8, 145) is a freshman and already a team captain. Davis can blitz and drop into coverage. After turning around Kearny, Gray tries to do same for Cardinals.

KEARNY

Last year: 1-4

Coach: Jeremy Stump, 2nd year

Division: III

Key players: Cedric Wells (OT-DE), Ventura Arreola (OL-DL), Jacobe Taylor (OL-DL), Max Vaughn (WR-S), Julian Gonzalez (RB-LB), Dominick Antonacci (FB-LB), Brodie Stump (QB).

Scouting report: When you’re breaking in a freshman QB (Brodie Stump, the coach’s son), it helps that the team’s strength is the offensive line. Three starters return up front, anchored by the 6-4, 260-pound Wells, a three-starter and a college recruit. To ease pressure on Brodie Stump, the run game will be emphasized. Komets will run a blitz-heavy, 4-2-5 defensive. Arreola (6-4, 290) is disruptive. Jeremy Stump served 22 years in the Navy in Explosive Ordnance Disposal, disarming explosives. “Combat can be very humbling,” he said. Now he counts his chickens, literally. He owns a Chick-fil-A franchise.

MISSION BAY

Last year: 1-2

Coach: Greg Tate, 2nd year

Division: V

Key players: Clash Orsborn (QB), Keller Feltman (WR-DB), Jacob Sloan (WR-DB), Hatan Nguyen (LB), Jack Miller (DE), Teddy Buettner (DL-OL), Ethan Silber (Athlete), Rico Nava (LB).

Scouting report: The Bucs will be looking for their first winning season since the 2015 team that played in the Division III title game. This group could deliver, with the offense led by the athletic Orsborn. With all 5 linemen returning, the offense will feature the spread, plus some run-pass option. Of Orsborn, Tate said, “He makes the ship go.” In Feltman, Sloan and Silber, there’s a talent on the outside. “We want to air it out,” said Tate said. The defense is strong up front. Nguyen goes about 5-10, 170. But don’t be deceived by his size. He’s a thumper.