Sights and sounds from day 12 of Washington training camp

By Bryan Manning
The Washington Football Team wrapped up practice for the week on Tuesday before Thursday’s preseason opener at the New England Patriots.

Overall, it was a quiet and rather uneventful day of practice as the team finished preparations for the first game.

The bigger headlines came after practice when Washington defensive end Montez Sweat talked about him and Chase Young’s goal of breaking the combined sack record by teammates in 2021.

“We talk about it all the time, breaking records and stuff like that,” Sweat said, per Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington. “I personally want to go get the combined sack record that the guys got back before. We talk about it all the time.”

You probably shouldn’t count out Sweat and Young.

Here are the top sights and sounds from Washington’s training camp on Tuesday.

