Portland, OR

Opinion: Pandemic’s effects on homeless show need for mental health help at nonprofits

By Guest Columnist
The Oregonian
 8 days ago
Kerman is executive director of Blanchet House. He lives in Portland. Portland’s houseless residents have endured horrific living conditions these past 16 months. The pandemic caused a humanitarian crisis leaving many without sufficient shelter, food, sanitation and services. Their humanity has been assaulted by living in degradation with unending exposure to the elements, including dangerous weather and wildfire smoke.

