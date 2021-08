Concerns over the delta format and unrest in Afghanistan weighed on US stock markets. Chinese technology companies have been the hardest hit. The S&P500 sees a streak that saw five consecutive gains halted on Tuesday. The barometer decreased by 0.7 percent. Dow Jones lost 0.8 percent. The Nasdaq Tech had to fight harder with a closing loss of 1.1 per cent. Thus, the US stock markets experienced their strongest loss in a month. The hits were greatest at Chinse Tech. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon, which aggregates Chinese technology companies on Wall Street, closed 2.4 percent lower.