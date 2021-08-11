Cancel
Ahead of SummerSlam Match With Bobby Lashley, Goldberg Put On Blast By Former WWE Superstar

By Mick Joest
 8 days ago
The WWE is putting Goldberg over anew for a big match with Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam 2021, and while many fans are excited to see another major bout planned for the event, some are less pleased. Former WWE superstar René Duprée is one of those dismissive parties, and he recently put some words behind that feeling by blasting Goldberg in a recent interview, calling the longtime superstar a "horrible" wrestler to work with.

