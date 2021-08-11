Ormat Technologies (ORA) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups Revenue View

With digitization advancing rapidly, vast amounts of data are being generated on a regular basis. Such data is rich with information that businesses can analyze to their advantage. They can gain useful insights and take informed decisions for improving their operational efficiency as well as productivity. However, setting up a big data analysis infrastructure is costly and there are firms which might find it difficult to afford and maintain, especially if those are just starting out. To address this issue, Big Data as a Service (“BDaaS”) has arrived. BDaaS offers businesses data management and analytics tools via cloud platforms which means that firms don’t have to buy expensive hardware since storage and computation are taken care of by the vendor. This in turn also reduces the time taken to utilize such services as firms can simply sign up for BDaaS by paying regular subscription fees and start using the available software and tools for their benefit.