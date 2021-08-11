Cancel
Financial Reports

Ormat Technologies (ORA) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups Revenue View

Zacks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORA - Free Report) declined 3.9% to reach $67.59 on Aug 10, reflecting investor skepticism following the company's second-quarter 2021 results. The company’s second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) came in at 23 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents by 9.5%. The bottom line, however, decreased 48.9% year over year.

