The telecom sector continues to witness increasing digitization and virtual mode of communication amid the pandemic, resulting in rising demand for high-speed Internet connection and stable connectivity. Firms are working toward improvising management of the rise in data traffic. The companies are also preparing their fiber optic networks to support 4G LTE and 5G wireless standards as well as wireline connections. Going on, the introduction of 5G smartphones is likely to encourage telecom operators to make 5G network more pervasive.