Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ takes players to France in new expansion

By Matt Kamen
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest expansion for historical murder sim Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, titled The Siege of Paris, will launch tomorrow (August 12), publisher Ubisoft has confirmed. The expansion is set in Francia, and will see the protagonist Eivor depart on “a dangerous path full of gripping questlines across the Frankish countryside towards one of the most infamous battles in Viking history.” The pack will include new weapons, abilities, gear, and skills, plus new enemies to test them on.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#To France#Frankish#Viking#The Siege Of Paris#Stadia#Orlog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
Related
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

NERF: Legends Aims for PS4, PS5 This October

NERF: Legends, based on the beloved NERF toy guns, has been announced for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game will be releasing later this year in October, though a specific date has not yet been announced. Players will be transported to a futuristic...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Assassin's Creed Valhalla tattoos were almost cut for historical accuracy

Eivor's tattoos are an integral part of Assassin's Creed Valhalla that players universally love - but they almost didn't happen, according to Ubisoft. During a video call, art director for conception Nicolas Rivard explains that during production on Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the game's historians were hard at work trying to find concrete examples of Vikings having tattoos. "AC is historically accurate, as much as possible. This one of the pillars of our brand," he explains, "so we were a bit stressed out because our historian was hard at work trying to figure out is that true? Did they actually wear tattoos?"
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hotfix addresses another Sigrblot Festival issue

Ubisoft has released an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hotfix designed to address another Sigrblot Festival issue. The publisher said the update addresses an issue which was stopping players from progressing in the War Effort quest during the Sigrblot Festival, despite having completed all the objectives from the four posts. Players may...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Soapbox: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Helped Me Confront My Anxiety

Without getting too down, the last year or so has been tough for many - if not all of us. We’ve been faced with a situation that we never even dreamed of coming across in our lifetime, and it’s been exceptionally challenging on many fronts. As a result, people around the world have found solace in video games. Whether it’s playing some online games with friends or embracing a whole new world in a captivating single-player adventure, gaming has been used as a source of hope for thousands, if not millions. Just like those who felt comforted by games, I have too, and my recent experience with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla proved to be a journey of self-discovery and acceptance of something I’ve been battling for a while now - anxiety.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris Gameplay Trailer Details Infiltration Missions, New Abilities, and More

Just as Wrath of Druids took Eivor to Ireland earlier this year, The Siege of Paris is going to take them to Frankia to take on Charles the Fat and raid Paris itself. New story content and a new map are, of course, the biggest highlights of this new expansion, but there’s plenty else on the gameplay front to look forward to as well, some of which has been highlighted in a new gameplay trailer.
Video GamesCollider

'Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris' DLC Adds an Epic New Chapter to Eivor's Adventure | Review

When Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla first landed on shores all over the world, it promised players a chance to live out their own viking saga as the gender-fluid Eivor. There were bloody fights and river raids, sacrifices to the gods and backstabbing betrayals among friends and family alike, festivals, carousing, and more than a few chances for romantic entanglements. The sprawling, globe-spanning RPG was, perhaps, too big for its woolly britches. (I currently have 160+ hours in the game and still haven't finished the main quest lines.) However, with the introduction of the DLC chapters "Wrath of the Druids" and "The Siege of Paris," the latter available to play today, Assassin's Creed Valhalla has found its footing, and Ubisoft may have found the path ahead for the franchise.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Geek Review – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris DLC

With a solid foundation to build off, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla took off the shackles of the past and gave players an epic Viking adventure that spanned both time and space. If spending over 50 hours exploring old England was not enough, the Wrath of the Druids expansion added the emerald fields of Ireland into the mix, giving players more lands to explore. But with the arrival of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris, this particular entry has seemingly reached peak fatigue.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

VR indie game Throw Anything launches on Sidequest

The VR title Throw Anything is available now on Sidequest VR. Korean independent studio Visual Lights announced the release today. The game was previously released on PC via Steam and PS4 via PlayStation Store. Throw Anything is a VR title where the enigmatic character “Scientist X” has chosen to play God, performing secret, prohibited experiments in remote facilities throughout the world.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Mystic Gunner: Roguelike RPG

"The worst creatures in human history have appeared in the world. It's up to you to save humanity in crisis..." Evade q…. "The worst creatures in human history have appeared in the world. It's up to you to save humanity in crisis..." Evade quickly and shoot without hesitation! You don't have to show mercy to your enemies. Prepare your gear and skills and explore random generated areas. Collect powerful weapons and equipment, dodge bullets and defeat all enemies while acquiring new skills! The roguelike elements are well designed, making the game very easy to control and offers an andrenaline-pumping gameplay. A post-apocalypse story The worst creatures in human history have appeared in our world. Humanity formed a common front against these visitors, but the most destructive weapons barely put a scratch on them, the world is contaminated with ashes and radioactivity. They are called "Ark", and humanity continued its long war of attrition. And half a century later... Game – Action Shooter, Roguelike Shooter RPG Roguelike stages provide a new experience every time you play. Defeat all enemies to clear the area. There are various areas of the stage. Find a variety of interesting areas, including wave areas where hordes of enemies charging in waves, supply areas where you can restore new skills or health, and shop areas where you can purchase items. Features - Hundreds of random areas, various monsters and powerful bosses with their own attacking patterns - Random and powerful skills to help you in your battle - Utilize character's abilties such as dodge rolling, parrying enemies' attacks, chain jumping, grenade throwing, triggering ultimates, and more - Level up and collect powerful equipment to unlock and strengthen your potential - Various modes to ramp-up the challenge - Get awesome rewards through daily login, daily quests, battle pass, and more Highly recommended for those who love action games, shooting games, and action role-playing games, and this game is a must-have for new users. Some more juicy information for you - This realistic non-stop shooting action adventure game is a free game! - Enjoy a roguelike shooting game with a unique view point and various stages - Dungeon RPG game that you can fully enjoy offline - Survival zombie shooter game, featuring zombies! Defeat them all! - Are you still playing as archer? It's time to play the best action role-playing shooter, Mystic Gunner. - This roguelike game is an offline game that can be played offline as well. - More games to come. In the future, we'll tell you about various shooter adventure games, roguelike games, and roguelike RPGs. Recommended to these gamers! - Recommended for gamers whose favourite things in games are Shooting RPG, Action Adventure Game, RogueLike Game, Dungeon RPG Game, Dungeon Crawler, and Legendary Archer - Recommended for gamers who like smooth control, upgrade and collect various items - Gamers who enjoy completing missions, attack challenging bosses, and enjoy various modes - Featured games for those who like free games, indie games, and action story games - Anyone who wants to defeat countless zombies and monsters to save the world - Exciting action game with countless hours of fun - Heroes with powerful skills for players to utilize If you encountered any bugs or want to suggestion something to improve the game, please write to us at [email protected] We'll continue to create more fun action adventure games, roguelike games, dungeon RPGs, hero games, indie games, and shooting games. We need your help to make games such as action game with amazing story, roguelike games, adventure games, and shooter games. Tell your family and friends about this roguelike shooting exploration game. It would be a great help to us.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Tales of Arise Reveals Demo With Gameplay Aplenty

Tales of Arise is getting a demo on consoles tomorrow, but if you can’t wait (or you’re on PC), they showcased plenty of gameplay today. We get an introduction of the features of the demo directly by franchise producer Yosuke Tomizawa over approximately half an hour of video. You can...
Video GamesIGN

Cyberpunk 2077 Drops to Just $10 on Xbox and PS4

Soon after the announcement of Cyberpunk 2077's 1.3 patch, the game has now seen a dramatic price reduction. It's now available for just $10 (see at Best Buy) which is quite a steal for the game, just with the caveat that you still have to put up with the various bugs and difficulties the game experiences on PS4 and Xbox One consoles.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Is Getting Gogeta (DB Super) As DLC In Fall 2021

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 players will soon get to wield more fusion power later this year!. Bandai Namco Entertainment has revealed and confirmed that a new version of Gogeta will be joining the game’s roster as part of the Legendary DLC Pack 2 Ultimate Battle Pack arriving in Fall 2021. Namely, this version is based on Gogeta’s appearance in Dragon Ball Super: Broly.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

A Township Tale Dev Wants PSVR Version

Alta, the developer behind the popular online VR game, A Township Tale, wants to see the game come to PSVR. The team’s Boramy Unn said as much in a recent interview with MCV. “We would love to release A Township Tale on PSVR and other VR platforms/storefronts,” the developer said.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Fortnite Announces New Game Mode That Seems A Little… Sus

Today, August 17, 2021, Fortnite announced the introduction of a game mode that sounds all too familiar. Fortnite: Impostors is an incoming mode that bears a resemblance to the popular indie game Among Us. This is not the first time Fortnite has drawn inspiration from the Innersloth game, as last December they featured a fan-made mode called “The Spy Within,” but given the official nature of the release, this game mode fits in easier with the rest of the game in terms of both plot and graphics.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Yakuza's Kiryu Joins Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Like Sonic playing as Kiryu will include potions from the Yakuza in the place of bananas. The video states the legendary Dragon of Dojima will be part of the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania launches on October 5th for Xbox One, Xbox Series,...
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Is Twelve Minutes coming to PS4 and PS5?

Twelve Minutes is set to release on Xbox and PC this week. The game will be making its debut as part of Xbox Game Pass, meaning it will be free for anyone who subscribes to the Microsoft gaming service. Twelve Minutes was first revealed at E3 2019 at the Xbox...

Comments / 0

Community Policy