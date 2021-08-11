Cancel
Expert offers advice for kids with back-to-school anxiety

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany parents, students and teachers are starting the year feeling anxious because of the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases and the highly contagious delta variant. From the changing policies to the return to the classroom, licensed psychologist Dr. Jessica Gomez offers suggestions to help families cope.

