Brandywine student earns first place in White House art competition
NILES — A Brandywine students’ work is now on display at the nation’s capital. Incoming Brandywine High School freshman Allie Curtis-Lee was notified last month that she placed first in her age bracket, grades fourth through eighth, in an art contest sponsored by the White House Historical Association. As a first-place winner, Lee will receive a $1,000 prize and will have her art displayed in Washington D.C.leaderpub.com
