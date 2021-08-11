What You Didn't Know About Robert Irvine's Protein Bar Line FitCrunch

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine seems to always push the boundaries of possibility in the culinary industry and restaurant business, as evidenced on his show "Restaurant: Impossible." But he also pushes himself in the gym. Irvine revealed to FN Dish that he exercises on a regular basis and prefers staying away from carb-heavy meals to meet his fitness goals. His dedication to helping others achieve their own health and fitness goals resulted in Irvine hosting another Food Network TV special, the aptly titled "Fitness: Impossible," which aired in January 2015, per IMDb. "I eat small meals more frequently — eight to 12 meals a day — every two and a half hours," Irvine told FN Dish. "My protein is literally — whether it be chicken or shrimp, whatever it is — no bigger than a deck of cards each meal."