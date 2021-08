Chicken and corn chowder recipe made with sweet corn, potatoes, chicken, bacon, and cheese. Easy to make creamy chowder perfect for Fall dinners. You’re going to love chicken corn chowder whether you make it on the stovetop quickly or let it slow cook in the crockpot for a few hours. It’s easy to make and packed full of flavor you won’t want to miss. Serve it up in Fall, Winter, or any time of the year because any season can be soup season!