Clayton County, GA

Mattie’s Call issued for missing 17-year-old Clayton County boy

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are asking for help in finding a missing 17-year-old boy.

Police said Lasuan Vaughan left home without permission on Aug. 3 and hasn’t been seen since.

Police said Vaughn is diagnosed with ADHD, PTSD, and Schizophrenia.

Vaughan is about 6 feet tall, weighs 124 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray jogging pants, and black boots.

Vaughan may or may not be in the Morrow area, police said.

Anyone with any information on where Vaughn is is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 extension 8 or Detective A. Walker at 770-473-5483.

