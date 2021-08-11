Cancel
How to watch Samsung Unpacked event live today: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 and more

By Shara Tibken
CNET
Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Samsung Event, see all of the coverage from Samsung Unpacked. New foldable phones are just a few hours away. Samsung will hold its third Unpacked of 2021 at 7 a.m. PT on Wednesday. Like all events since COVID-19 spread globally, Samsung's latest launch is all virtual. You can watch through the tech giant's YouTube page, with the link going live an hour before the event.

Patrick Holland
