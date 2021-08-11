Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from proven simulation that nailed Allen's big year

On draft day, everything seems great. Fantasy owners leave the draft confident in their teams (usually) and ready to tackle the season. Then Week 1 begins. The players who seemed like sure things end up not being as good as expected. As the season goes on, the guy you drafted in the second round is staying on your fantasy bench. Sometimes it is the result of injury, but sometimes it’s just that the player did not meet your expectations; either way, it’s brutal. These guys are the fantasy busts. Just because a player is a bust one year does not mean he is doomed for life, though. Here are some of the biggest busts from the 2020 season and their 2021 outlook.