Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crawford County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Huron, Richland, Seneca by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 09:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Huron; Richland; Seneca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RICHLAND...HURON...EASTERN SENECA AND NORTHERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 912 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Green Springs to near Bloomville to Upper Sandusky, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Norwalk, Shelby, Willard, New London, Plymouth, Wakeman, New Washington, Bloomville, Chatfield, Greenwich, Monroeville, Attica, Benton, North Fairfield, Republic, Tiro, Flat Rock, Oceola and Sulpher Springs. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Attica, OH
City
Greenwich, OH
City
Upper Sandusky, OH
County
Huron County, OH
City
Green Springs, OH
City
Chatfield, OH
State
Washington State
City
Wakeman, OH
City
North Fairfield, OH
City
Monroeville, OH
City
Norwalk, OH
County
Seneca County, OH
City
Tiro, OH
County
Richland County, OH
City
Willard, OH
County
Crawford County, OH
City
Huron, OH
City
Plymouth, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Mobile Homes#Roofs#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Eastern Seneca#Oceola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Police negotiating with man with possible explosives near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Law enforcement officials were negotiating with a man who said he had a bomb in his pick-up truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, causing nearby buildings to be evacuated as emergency vehicles rushed to the scene about a mile from the White House. Capitol...
Posted by
Reuters

Biden, first lady to get COVID-19 booster vaccine -ABC News interview

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden would receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to boost their immunity, as his administration announced booster shots would be offered to Americans in September. "We will get the booster shots," Biden told...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Hurricane Grace makes landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Grace made landfall early Thursday morning just south of Tulum, Mexico. The Category 1 hurricane brought dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region. Power lines and tree branches were knocked down in Playa del Carmen – just north of Grace's center – and Quintana Roo...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Accuser at R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial resumes testimony

NEW YORK (AP) — A key accuser at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial returned to the witness stand on Thursday, saying he often videotaped their sexual encounters and demanded she dress like a Girl Scout during a relationship that began when she was a minor. Jerhonda Pace resumed her testimony...
Posted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.
NBC News

Mississippi senator who's opposed mask mandates tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, a critic of mask mandates on planes and trains, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Thursday. Wicker's communications director, Phillip Waller, said the Republican senator got tested after experiencing "mild symptoms." "Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against Covid, is in good health,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy