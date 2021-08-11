Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers' Russell Westbrook says Kobe Bryant 'will be with' him

By Alex Butler
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46w2eQ_0bONU3bj00
All-Star guard Russell Westbrook (pictured) said he plans to improve his game while playing alongside Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Russell Westbrook described his goals and fit with the Los Angeles Lakers during his introductory news conference with the franchise. The nine-time All-Star also said the late Kobe Bryant "will be with" him every game.

Westbrook, who grew up in Los Angeles, spoke to reporters Tuesday at UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, Calif. The Lakers announced his trade from the Washington Wizards on Friday.

Westbrook joins fellow All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis as part of the NBA's newest star trio. He called the Lakers roster "amazing" and said he plans to "figure it out," when it comes to meshing his style of play with James and Davis.

"LeBron is one of the best players to play this game," Westbrook told reporters. "His ability to be able to do kind of everything on the floor allows me to be able to just figure it out.

"I'm coming to a championship-caliber team. My job is to make sure that I'm able to make his game easy for him. I'll find ways to do that throughout the game.

"As it pertains to ball handling and all of that, it really doesn't matter. There are many ways you can impact the game without having the ball in your hands. I've been able to do that for many years. I will figure it out."

Westbrook went to high school in Lawndale, Calif. He attended UCLA and entered the league as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. Westbrook spent his first 11 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he played with Kevin Durant and James Harden.

He rejoined Harden in 2019-20 through a trade to the Houston Rockets. Westbrook teamed up with Bradley Beal last season with the Wizards.

None of those previous stops resulted in a title for the 2016-17 NBA MVP and 13-year veteran, but Westbrook said he used the experiences to "improve" his game.

"I always want to stay true to who I am. But with that, making sure I'm willing to listen and be all ears," Westbrook said. "I'm coming to an unbelievable organization, team and players I'm able to learn from.

"Each year, I try to find things I can learn and help improve my game and be a better player. I will do that here as well."

Westbrook was close friends with Bryant, who died on Jan. 26, 2020. He said he always dreamed of playing for the Lakers and often spoke about that possibility with late NBA legend.

"There are things we talked about and the potential of me to be able to be a Laker and understanding what that entails," Westbrook said.

"It's crazy to think about and that will be with me every time I put the Lakers jersey on."

Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, a league-high 11.7 assists and 11.5 rebounds per game last season. He also logged triple-double averages from 2015-16 through 2018-19. Westbrook led the NBA in assists per game in three of the past four seasons.

The Lakers won the NBA Finals in 2019-20, but lost in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs last postseason. James averaged 25 points, 7.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game in 2020-21. He also tied a career-high with 27 games missed due to injury.

Davis averaged 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He missed a career-high 36 games due to injury.

The Lakers responded to last season's struggles with several transactions. They sent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma and the draft rights to Isaiah Jackson to the Wizards in exchange for Westbrook and three second-round draft picks.

They also acquired Carmelo Anthony,

, Wayne Ellington, Kendrick Nunn, Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Malik Monk and re-signed Talen Horton-Tucker. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka told reporters Tuesday that the Westbrook acquisition and additional moves were made with one goal in mind.

"It was an opportunity to make an aggressive move that we thought bettered our probability to bring an 18th title to the Lakers," Pelinka said.

"This was an opportunity to maximize the ability to do what we're obsessed to do and that's to bring an 18th title to this city."

The Lakers start the pre-season against Durant's Brooklyn Nets at 3:30 p.m. EDT Oct. 3 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Comments / 1

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
165K+
Followers
38K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Wayne Ellington
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Malik Monk
Person
Rob Pelinka
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Trevor Ariza
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Washington Wizards#Nba Draft#The Houston Rockets#Staples Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers coach parts ways with franchise

It appears that Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins is no longer with the franchise. Hollins, 67, has been an assistant under head coach Frank Vogel’s leadership for the Lakers for two years. While the Lakers won a title in Hollins’ first year on the bench, they were eliminated...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Dwight Howard Shows Off LeBron, Westbrook, And Carmelo's Lockers

Dwight Howard has been very active on social media after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. This will be his third tenure with the Californians, and the big man can't be happier. D-12 is ready to relive old glories with the team and win a second...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Dwight Howard News

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason this week, when they traded for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, a California native, reportedly informed the Wizards that he would like a trade and, if possible, get moved to the Lakers. Washington was able to get that done, receiving a package of players and a draft pick for the superstar guard.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Chicago Bulls Reportedly Willing To Offer $150M To Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder struggled during his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. After a solid year with Oklahoma City, where Schroder was in the running for Sixth Man Of The Year, the Lakers traded for him during the offseason. Schroder was seen as a replacement for Rajon Rondo, someone who could come in when LeBron James and Anthony Davis rested and coordinate the offense. And while he had a modest start, he encountered struggles in the second half of the season.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Players Who Rejected Big Contracts And Ended Up Regretting It: Dennis Schroder Could Join Nerlens Noel, Victor Oladipo, Latrell Sprewell

With NBA free agency in full swing right now, many players can cash in on their value right now. Players like Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, and others have secured big paydays for themselves with teams. Free agency can be a pivotal period for players to maximize their earnings. Years and seasons of great play help them leverage their value in the market and earn the most amount of money in the free market. But players aren't often able to get the most amount of money.

Comments / 1

Community Policy