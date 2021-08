Republican Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has drawn fire with a video version of an op-ed in which he calls on sympathetic Americans to “resist” anti-Covid-19 measures – even saying that “no-one should follow the CDC’s anti-science mask mandates”.The video is circulating as Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations rise dramatically in many parts of the US, and especially in under-vaccinated states whose Republican governors have not imposed or have even banned mask mandates and other policies designed to stop the virus’s spread.In the video, which is essentially a spoken-word performance of a recent Fox News op-ed, Mr Paul tells his viewers...