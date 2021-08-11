Cancel
Google Unveils Tool to Better Secure GitHub Repos

Cover picture for the articleGoogle today launched a GitHub app that provides automated continuous enforcement of security best practices for GitHub projects. Kim Lewandowski, a product manager for open source software security at Google, said the Allstar application enables IT teams to assess any project on GitHub to check for security policy adherence. In addition, Allstar sets desired enforcement actions and automatically applies those rules when triggered by a setting or file change in a repository.

