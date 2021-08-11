Cancel
Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy Rips On Sequels, So Would They Even Want To Do Free Guy 2? Here’s His Take

By Sean O'Connell
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the hooks about Free Guy, at least according to the folks who made it, is that it’s a wholly original idea that isn’t based on an existing franchise or IP. And in an industry that’s overwhelmed by sequels, remakes, reboots and adaptations, Free Guy takes great pride in being unique… and likes to poke fun, in a very Ryan Reynolds way, at the abundance of familiarity on the film landscape. And yet, if Free Guy ends up being a success at the box office, you just know that Reynolds and his director, Shawn Levy, will be asked about Free Guy 2. So we got ahead of the curve, and their answers are in the video above.

