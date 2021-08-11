1 dead in a single-vehicle crash in Cordova (Memphis, TN)

On early Tuesday morning, a single-vehicle accident claimed the life of one person in Cordova.

According to the reports, officers quickly responded to the crash scene at about 6:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Goodlett Farms Parkway. Officers said that a truck had run off the road and struck a tree for still unknown reasons.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

1 dead in a single-vehicle crash in Cordova

August 11, 2021