Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

1 dead in a single-vehicle crash in Cordova (Memphis, TN)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XYOhc_0bONQnmw00
1 dead in a single-vehicle crash in Cordova (Memphis, TN)

On early Tuesday morning, a single-vehicle accident claimed the life of one person in Cordova.

According to the reports, officers quickly responded to the crash scene at about 6:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Goodlett Farms Parkway. Officers said that a truck had run off the road and struck a tree for still unknown reasons.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

1 dead in a single-vehicle crash in Cordova

August 11, 2021

Comments / 0

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Memphis, TN
Traffic
Memphis, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Cordova, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Sparks, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicles crash killed 1 person and injured another near Greg Street and Hulda Way in Sparks (Sparks, NV)

A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of one person and caused injuries to another near Greg Street and Hulda Way. As per the initial information, the incident involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck took place just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, near Sparks Blvd. The preliminary reports showed that the driver of the Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on E. Greg Street towards Hulda Way.
TrafficPosted by
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 35 (Lacy Lakeview, TX)

A two-vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 35 (Lacy Lakeview, TX) On early Wednesday morning, a crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler was reported on Interstate 35. Officials quickly responded to the crash scene on the southbound lanes of Interstate-35 near Craven Avenue in which two vehicles were involved. As per the reports, the two-vehicle accident took place at about 2 a.m.
Wilson County, TNPosted by
Nationwide Report

A fiery single-vehicle crash injured 1 person in Wilson County (Wilson County, TN)

A fiery single-vehicle crash injured 1 person in Wilson County (Wilson County, TN) One person suffered injuries after a fiery solo-vehicle crash in Wilson County. The authorities said that one person was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center following the accident. The incident was reported to the officers at about 4:36 p.m. On arrival, responding officials found one vehicle on the side of the road near woods.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

A hit-and-run accident killed 30-year-old Charnell Goldsmith (Las Vegas, NV)

On Wednesday, 30-year-old Charnell Goldsmith riding a Razor scooter lost his life following a hit-and-run accident in the northeast valley at about 2 a.m. The Nevada Highway Patrol actively responded to the crash on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard, close to Beesley Drive, southwest of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The preliminary reports revealed that the vehicle fatally hit the person on the scooter and drove away from the scene in an unknown direction without helping the victim.

Comments / 0

Community Policy