N.D. Voters First is getting the public involved with redistricting

With Pennsylvania set to lose one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, the House State Government Committee will hold some hearings on the road. A total of eight hearings are scheduled for dates in August, September and October. With Indiana County in the Southwest region, the closest meeting will be at the State Theatre for the Arts in Uniontown on August 26th at 9:00 AM. The purpose of the meetings is to collect input from the public before the state legislature starts drawing the new lines for the U.S. Congress. After in-person and written testimony is considered, The House and Senate Government Committees will then work on drawing new congressional districts that will fairly and equitably represent the state. Currently, there are 18 congressional districts, but that number will go down to 17 based on the results of the 2020 census.