N.D. Voters First is getting the public involved with redistricting

By Josh Meny
kxnet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetailed 2020 U.S. Census data is getting released Thursday, and this summer and fall, a committee of legislators will utilize the data to redraw North Dakota’s 47 legislative districts. North Dakota Voters First (NDVF) is a grassroots organization trying to involve more people in the process by having them attend...

