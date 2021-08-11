Cancel
Congress & Courts

Sen. Rand Paul suspended from YouTube after controversial claims about masking

Lexington Herald-Leader
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube has banned Sen. Rand Paul from posting new videos for a week after he uploaded a video making claims about COVID-19 and masks, according to the senator and multiple reports. In his video, Forbes reported that Paul said “cloth masks don’t work” and most over-the-counter masks “don’t prevent infection.”

www.kentucky.com

