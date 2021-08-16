The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) PT Raised to $23 at Jefferies After All Measures Outperformed

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EL. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.27.