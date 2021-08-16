Cancel
The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) PT Raised to $23 at Jefferies After All Measures Outperformed

 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink raised the price target on The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) to $23.00 (from $22.00) after the company delivered solid Q2 growth of +57% on 2YR basis. All key measures outperformed. The Installed base of delivery systems now nears 18K and consumables sales continue to advance implying evidence of strong utilization.

