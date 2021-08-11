Cancel
Danny Elfman + Trent Reznor Reveal Video for New Song ‘True’

By Chad Childers
The dark moons have aligned as The Nightmare Before Christmas composer Danny Elfman and Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor have collaborated on a song. The track is titled "True" and there's now a video for the crushing cut that can be seen in the player at the bottom of this post.

